HeartBout Hits Market Cap of $207,401.37 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 123.2% against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $207,401.37 and $1,733.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.41 or 0.00995727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.20 or 0.05191542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

