Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Has $26.90 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 9.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.20 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

