Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $160.59 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00043651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.22 or 0.00323904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013726 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,812,389 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

