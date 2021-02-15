HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002712 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $459.42 million and $186,411.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003976 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00040663 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00021982 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

