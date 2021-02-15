Hegic (HEGIC) Price Tops $0.47

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Hegic token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $169.82 million and $7.65 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00272839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00094339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.00406397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00185267 BTC.

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,703,899 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

