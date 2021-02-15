HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.82 ($78.61).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €64.02 ($75.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €69.70 ($82.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.94. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

