HEIDI (HDI) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $6,021.77 and $150.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEIDI has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.