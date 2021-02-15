Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HSII opened at $34.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $665.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

