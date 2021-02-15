Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Helen of Troy worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $348,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 44.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $227.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.00. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

