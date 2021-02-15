Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

