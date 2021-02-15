HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,701,100 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 6,582,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 281.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $92.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.