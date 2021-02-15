Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,380.00

Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and last traded at GBX 1,375.30 ($17.97), with a volume of 32789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($17.51).

The firm has a market cap of £108.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1,340.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,008.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,300.00%.

In other news, insider Davina Curling purchased 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,139 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £3,029.74 ($3,958.37).

About Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.