Hermez Network Price Reaches $6.62 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $31.10 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $6.62 or 0.00013741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00275463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00095444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00188046 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

