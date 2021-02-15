Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.50). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.
Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HRTX stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.