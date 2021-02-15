Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.50). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.99. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

