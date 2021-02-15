Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

