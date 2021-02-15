Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Down 30.3% in January

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the January 14th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HFRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,931. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
