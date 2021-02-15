Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,551 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after purchasing an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,787,000 after acquiring an additional 452,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after acquiring an additional 274,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.