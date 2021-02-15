Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2,794.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Hill-Rom worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRC opened at $107.72 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

