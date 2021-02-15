Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Trading Down 2.5%

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.17 and last traded at $100.60. 2,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on HINOY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hino Motors from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hino Motors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

