Hive Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $124.99 million and approximately $218.15 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000147 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001423 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 402,743,554 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.