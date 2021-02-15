HOLD Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $5,204.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00265570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00087759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00089559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.00431300 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180983 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

