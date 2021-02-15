Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.15. 6,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 4,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$126.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC)

Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 28 hotels with 3,121 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC and HLC.DB.

