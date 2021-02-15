Holo One Day Volume Reaches $37.98 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Holo has a total market capitalization of $221.21 million and approximately $37.98 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00067070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.05 or 0.00967199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053185 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.98 or 0.05126586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,695,671,900 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Holo

