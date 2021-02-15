Homeros (HMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.79 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Homeros has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $31.09 million and $5.79 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.00274193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00081072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00087649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.72 or 0.00462413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.