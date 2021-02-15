Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 719,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 997,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNHPF opened at $8.50 on Monday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Europe, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

