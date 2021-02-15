Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 719,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 997,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HNHPF opened at $8.50 on Monday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
Featured Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.