Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Cap of $2.50 Million

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $366,888.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00275425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00088301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00093055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.30 or 0.00431661 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00189420 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.