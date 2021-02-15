HOQU Achieves Market Capitalization of $317,275.59 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. HOQU has a market cap of $317,275.59 and $5.12 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00070430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.46 or 0.00989199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007533 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.07 or 0.05178510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HQX is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

