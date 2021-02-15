HOQU (HQX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.84 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $330,680.52 and approximately $4.84 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOQU has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.41 or 0.00935325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052751 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.51 or 0.05172065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017609 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00035288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

