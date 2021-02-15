Horizen Price Tops $55.60 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $55.60 or 0.00114595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $598.63 million and approximately $59.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00349713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,766,538 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

