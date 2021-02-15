Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,362,000 after purchasing an additional 106,165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $48.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

