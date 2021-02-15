Horrell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Sierra Wireless makes up approximately 2.0% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Sierra Wireless worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $18.81 on Monday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWIR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.