Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,625 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of SecureWorks worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 315,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 715,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 63,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

