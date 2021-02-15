Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 218.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Zuora makes up about 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Zuora worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $35,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 30.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 376,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 88,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares in the company, valued at $279,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,911 shares of company stock worth $1,969,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

