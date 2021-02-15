Horrell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000. Korn Ferry accounts for 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Korn Ferry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.