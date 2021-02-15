Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Teradata accounts for 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Teradata worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Teradata by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,771 shares of company stock worth $2,758,905 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

TDC stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

