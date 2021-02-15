Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 181,500 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,500 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of ADTRAN worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ADTRAN by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 122,275 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ADTRAN by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ADTRAN by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ADTRAN by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,011,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,143,000 after buying an additional 676,842 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $788.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.