Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 89,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.