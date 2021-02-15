Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 325,000 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 2,327.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nokia by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424,274 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,779,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 12.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,160,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 359,741 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nokia by 34.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,891,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 740,107 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

