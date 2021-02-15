Hosking Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,843.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,670.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

