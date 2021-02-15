Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hot Mama’s Foods stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Hot Mama's Foods alerts:

About Hot Mama’s Foods

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hot Mama's Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Mama's Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.