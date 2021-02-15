Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in January

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hot Mama’s Foods stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
