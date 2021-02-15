HTMLCOIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,677.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $5,677.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.98 or 0.99897612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $264.23 or 0.00553582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.22 or 0.00972562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00095611 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

