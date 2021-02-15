HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of HubSpot worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Cannonball Research boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.61.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $502.40 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $527.69. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.