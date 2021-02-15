Hudock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

