Hudock Inc. Has $13.09 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJR stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

