Hudock Inc. Has $23.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.6% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

