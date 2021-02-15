Hudock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $134.68 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.95 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.