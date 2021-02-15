Hudock Inc. Purchases 1,989 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.8% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.18 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $394.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

