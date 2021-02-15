Hudock Inc. Purchases 6,436 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.6% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,380,000 after purchasing an additional 562,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 567.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 330,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.