Hudock Inc. Sells 2,121 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $47.29 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.