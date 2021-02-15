Hudock Inc. Sells 37,769 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hudock Inc. decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,769 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

